NORTH YARMOUTH – Charles T. Googins passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS.

He was always generous with his time and hard work and could often be found helping his friends and loved ones with various construction and mechanical projects. He was a man that could do anything he put his mind to. There seemed to be nothing that he couldn’t look at and immediately understand exactly how it worked. Extremely talented as a mechanic, carpenter father and friend. Willing to share his vast knowledge and experiences.

He worked as a carpenter restoring many old farmhouses and barns alongside Dick Maddox from 1977 to 1995 (even having their work featured in Country Living Magazine) after which he worked for friend Scott Dugas in many capacities until his retirement in 2020. He was a wonderful, loving and supporting father not only to his biological children but also to his stepchildren whom he also loved with all his heart. He is an inspiration to those he left behind, to be a force for good and support those we love as they build their lives.

He had many passions in life, from farming and tinkering on equipment to building two camps in Carmel and Strong for his family to enjoy for years to come.

He is predeceased by his father, Charles E. Googins; and his best friend, Richard E. Maddox.

He is survived by his wife and longtime companion, Lisa Googins; his mother, Dorothy Googins of Gray; his sons Joshua, his wife Carrie Googins and their sons Camden and Colin of North Yarmouth; son Spencer Googins of North Yarmouth; stepdaughter, Cayley Schumacher of North Yarmouth, stepson, Cameron Lanphear of North Yarmouth; stepson, Corey Lanphear, Lindsey Carmer and their children Oliver and Camilla of Freeport; his sister, Charlene and husband Donald, his brother, James and wife Linda, his brother, Gregory and wife Rochelle, his brother, Steven and wife Robin, his brother, Theodore and wife Mary, his brother, Russell and wife Lynn, his sister, Rebecca and husband Kerry; his longtime friends Judy Maddox and Linda Maddox Googins of North Yarmouth. He also leaves behind hundreds of adoring nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS association. https://donate.als.org

