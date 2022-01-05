WESTBROOK – Faith Elaine Knudsen, 82, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022 at her home in Westbrook. Faith was born on Oct. 20, 1939 the daughter of Irving and Marie (Caron) Meserve in Westbrook. She attended Portland schools and married Calvin T. Knudsen Sr., raising three children.

After retiring from Hannaford, having been a baker there for many years, she started her own business as a caregiver. For many years she gave of herself unselfishly and gained many lifelong friends. She was truly blessed to have had some many amazing people in your life. Her children will be forever grateful for all the kindness and love they showed her. She also was a sexton at St. Peters Episcopal Church for many years.

She was a great example to all of her family on what it is like to be a hardworking, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The memories of the family going to the lake, beach, grabbing some pier fries and many family gatherings will be treasured by all. She was a very proud grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with all of her family.

Faith is survived by her children C. Thomas Jr. of Florida, Annette Gribbin and her husband Patrick of South Carolina, and Harold and his fiancée Judy Sprague of Buxton; two grandchildren, Patrick O’Neill Gribbin and his wife Catherine of South Carolina and Ryan and his wife Jillian Gribbin of Georgia; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Susan Kimball of Florida, Linda Poore of Massachusetts, Gloria Moore of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Calvin; sister, Rose McGee and brother, Kenneth Meserve.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Saturday Jan. 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 p.m. all at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. By city ordinance masks are required to be worn inside the building.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Faith’s name to the

Ronald McDonald House

of Portland,

250 Brackett St.,

Portland ME 04102

