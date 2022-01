SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. – Gerald Thomas Vachon died on Dec. 6, 2021 in Safety Harbor, Fla. He was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1940. His parents were Thomas Joseph Vachon, and Vivien Louise Vachon.

Survived by his wife, Ursula Vachon; two children, Thomas Vachon and Jennifer Romero. He has four grandchildren, Robert Vachon, Kristin Vachon, Simon Haun, and Edward Romero.

Gerald loved restoring cars, camping, gardening, and Nascar.

