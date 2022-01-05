LUBBOCK, Texas – On Jan. 1, 2022, Judith Ann Ricker beloved wife, mom, grandmother, great/great-great-grandmother, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1938 in Portland, daughter of Harriett and Robert Wernig. She was the oldest of six children, Dennis Lessard (deceased), Barbara (Efrem) Velez of Naples, Edwin (Barbara) Lessard of Biloxi, Mich., Carole Wernig of Portland, (her best friend and sister) and Maureen Wernig (deceased).

Judy graduated in 1957 from Portland High School and married her sweetheart, Donald D. Ricker Sr. on Feb. 1, 1958. They had three children, Donald Ricker Jr. of Albuquerque, N.M., Kim (Dave) Schouweiler of Canon City, Colo., and Richard (Mei-Fang) Ricker of Lubbock, Texas; Terri Ricker, daughter-in-law. She loved her family and her grandchildren Jennifer (Sean) Bolton, Tara (Scott) Weatherly, Sean Ricker, Kayla (Eric) Harshman and Kate Ricker; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Judy’s love, hospitality and laughter will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Though visually disabled, she never let that affect her positive outlook on life.

Judy and Don settled in Lubbock, Texas 15 years ago and are members of St. Matthew United Methodist Church where they have made many wonderful friends.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 5320 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79414 with Pastor Todd Sons officiating.

For streaming Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/St.MatthewLubbock

