LEWISTON – The matriarch of the Carpenter clan has left us. Following a short illness, Marilyn passed on the morning of Dec. 23, 2021. In the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas, she was surrounded by family members from Nevada to Kansas to New Hampshire to Farnham, U.K. The outpouring of love from her sons, her grandchildren, and her in-laws made for a heartwarming scene. As her husband, I was overwhelmed by all the emotion, especially on her 80th birthday, Dec. 12, 2021. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Crispo of Maine Med for her help in the arrangement of the celebration. Marilyn felt the love.

Marilyn was born in Benton, N.B. Canada five days after Pearl Harbor in 1941. She was the second of eight children born to Darrell and Ethel Godsoe. She attended schools in Benton, Debec, and Woodstock, graduating from secretarial school in 1961. She was hired by the N.B. Department of Public Works as an accountant until her marriage to Terre Carpenter on August 25, 1962. She then began a 59 ½ year stint in the U.S. She held secretarial, receptionist, and accountant jobs in Houlton, Fort Kent, and Portland, retiring in 2006.

She is survived by her husband, Terre Carpenter; her sons Jeff and Dan Carpenter, her daughters-in-law Brigitte and Tiffany; her grandchildren Jeff, Blair, Ethan, and Emily.

She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters, the last surviving sister is Audrey Atkinson of Pentanguishene, Ontario, Canada. She also had a very close relationship with the Kay Garcelon family of Searsport.

A special thank you for the caring group of nurses and staff of the Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough, they are angels on earth. And finally, to her family physician Dr. Mark Braun and his staff of Margaret, Edie, and Sarah- they did everything in their power to prolong her life and are a credit to the medical profession.

Marilyn was a remarkable woman: non-judgmental, wise, accepting, and forgiving. Her special culinary skills included a scrumptious brown bread and a unique “make believe” salad. Her model for raising children was an ounce of discipline and a pound of love. Her two grown sons are shining proof of her plan.. She was loved and she will be missed. A springtime gathering will be held to celebrate her life, and memories may be shared at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

As her husband, I am devastated by my loss. She was my wife, my lover, my rock, and most important of all- my best friend. She was the mother of our two boys and set the standard by which they became fine young men. Their success in life will always be tied to her.

I will sit on the benches of Two Lights State Park and I will see her taking pictures of the surf and setting the table for our picnic lunch. I will miss her all of the remaining days of my life.

RIP, my love.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous