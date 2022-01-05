Pauline G. Souza 1931 – 2021 COLUMBIA, Md. – Known for her love of family, friends and all things Maine, Pauline G. Souza passed away Dec. 19, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Columbia, Md. Pauline, who was better known as “Polly”, was born on July 28, 1931, in Brunswick, to Raoul and Rose Gosselin and grew up in the family home in Topsham until heading off to Mount Merici Academy in Waterville in 6th grade. Her fondest childhood memories were formed while spending summers on nearby Tondreaus Point with an extended circle of family and friends. After graduating from Mount Merici in 1949, Pauline entered a convent run by the Maryknoll Sisters in New York, but left after two years to join her sister, Ruth, who operated a dress shop in Brunswick. After a year living at home and working at the shop, Pauline embarked upon her ultimate career, attending nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Portland. After completing her studies, she moved to Hartford, Conn., with a couple of her nursing school friends who all took jobs at St. Francis Hospital. And less than six months later, she met the love of her life, George Philip Souza, who became a patient at the hospital because of a skiing accident. After a whirlwind romance, the two married on Sept. 14, 1957, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick before embarking on a life adventure that resulted in stops in Hartford, Conn., Fairfield, Syracuse, N.Y. and Cincinnati as Phil took on increasing responsibilities with General Electric. In the early 1980s, the couple had the opportunity to build their retirement home on Tondreaus Point, and by 1987, they were able to move there full time after Pauline retired as a registered nurse from the Wyoming Medical Center in Cincinnati and Phil retired from General Electric. Pauline continued for a while as a part-time nurse at Bowdoin College while also enjoying boating, traveling, cross-country skiing, round dancing, serving as a volunteer nurse for Hospice and proudly entertaining friends and family who crossed the threshold of her home. She also will be remembered for her devotion to God, love of meal planning, the enjoyment of taking on challenging puzzles and practicing her piano skills. But at the end of the day, her most important trait was a desire to be a good, caring person. She is preceded in death by her husband; and her siblings Ruth, Roland and Henry. She is survived by her children Deborah Semmler (Edward), Peter Souza (Constance), Patricia Moses (Larry), Jeffrey Souza (Monica), Angela Leihy (Gregory) and Gregory Souza (Jill); 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and more. A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, Md. Interment will follow at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., where Phil is interred. To honor the memory of Polly, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.

