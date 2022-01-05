CASCO – Ronald “Ron” O. Plummer, 74, of Casco, died early Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after a brief illness.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Portland, a son of Olin and Marjorie Plummer. Ron attended Casco schools, graduating from Casco High School in 1965.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ron was called to duty just a short time after having started his career at Dielectric in Raymond. An Honorable Discharge from the service in August of 1967 due to his father’s poor health, Ron went back to work at Dielectric/Radio Detection and was employed there for just shy of 50 years, making countless friends over those years.

Ron was passionate about outdoor recreation and all that the lakes and forests of Maine had to offer whether it was hunting, fishing, snowmobiling or four-wheeling. These later years in life and the birth of grandchildren, hunting and fishing might have taken a close back seat.

Ron is loved by his wife, Wanda (Reinhard) Plummer of Casco, whom he married on Aug. 25, 1979 in Naples; two sons, Michael Plummer and his wife, Amy of Casco and Derrick Plummer and his wife, Nicole of Poland, a daughter, Deanna Boewe and her husband, Jacob of Silverlake, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Kalor, Wyatt, Lucas, Logan, Nolan, Jayce and Faith; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Eugene, Ivan, and Irwin.

There will be a memorial visitation for Ron from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, so that an account may be established to benefit Ron’s grandchildren with further education, gifts may be given to

Wanda Plummer,

23 Winslow Road,

Casco, ME 04015

