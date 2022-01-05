WESTBROOK – Sybil Gwendolyn (Turner) Douglass a lifetime resident of Westbrook, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at the age of 100. She was born in Sunninghill, England on April 26, 1921 to Walter and Florence Turner.

She worked as a cook for an American Family during the war, and on the double decker buses. After her shift on the buses, Sybil would walk home alone in the dark as it was lights out everywhere because of the war and bombing. Sybil was an English War Bride married Percy Douglass in 1944.

She traveled from England to America in 1946 on the Queen Mary with their daughters, Rosemary and Sara-Jane. She was a stay at home Mom and brought up her seven children on her own. She was a great cook and baker, knitted a lot of mittens, sweaters and dish cloths. She also loved playing cards with her children, going to beano and in

later years have a little gamble at Foxwoods and Oxford Casino. She never lost that wonderful English accent, which became more prominent when family came over from England to visit.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Jerry; daughter, Rosemary Maines and son-in-law, Jimmy Maines; granddaughter, Amanda Douglass; and great-grandson, Jimmy White III.

Sybil is survived by her daughters Sarah-Jane Boynton (Ralph), Geraldine Shirley, Rhonda Conley (John), and Pamela Keene (Donnie), two sons, Larry (Terri), and Greg (Mary);13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pam Given, and a brother, George Turner (Margaret) in England. Many nieces and nephews.

Sybil’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center at Mercy Hospital for the wonderful care that their mother received through the years. Thank you to the visiting nurses that came to her home, she made friends with them and they always wanted to hear more stories from Sybil. A special

thank you to Dr. Keller for always being there for her, she didn’t trust many doctors, but you won her over.

A visitation will be held, 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan.6 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. To express condolences and to participate in Sybil’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to be sent to one of the following in memory of Sybil:

Maine Health Care at Home Cumberland,

901 Washington Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103 or

Northern Lights Hospice,

P.O. Box 679,

Portland, ME 04104

Guest Book