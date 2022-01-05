BRUNSWICK – William Christopher “Chris” Turner, 66, of Brunswick, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2021, of a heart attack.

Chris was born on Oct. 10, 1955, in Nantucket, Mass., to William (Bill) and Mary (Curran) Turner. He worked his way through school in Worcester, Mass.; S. Yarmouth, Mass.; UMass; and Rhode Island School of Photography, places where he met lifelong friends who enriched his life with laughter and adventure. His career choice of photography pivoted to IT, and he relished his 40 years at Unisys, the Community of Learners, MSAD 75, Downeast Energy, Dead River Company, and Maine Coast Heritage Trust. He had great respect and affection for his colleagues. He always felt that technology was a tool to connect and inform people, and Chris was the ultimate connector.

Chris’s greatest joy was his family. He and his wife, Mary (Boyer), were married for 38 years and are blessed with an incredible family: daughters Kate and Anna, son-in-law Josh, and grandchildren Paul and Alice. Attending Subdudes concerts with Mary and Anna, building a chicken coop with Kate and Josh, patiently walking hand-in-hand along forest trails with Alice, and building model rockets with Paul were his measures of a complete life.

He cared deeply for others and put it into action. He knew how to do almost anything, and he was always willing to share his talents—many houses, decks, observatories, and computers were built or fixed by his capable and caring hands. This generosity was repaid one hundred-fold when in 2001, dozens of friends and family helped Chris and Mary build their home, a house filled with love and laughter. Chris’s laugh was a deep, rich guffaw guaranteed to make anyone within earshot join in. His humor was a blend of irreverence, wittiness, storytelling, and a special affinity for puns.

Chris loved the Brunswick community and gave back through his many years as Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers site supervisor and board member, Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund board member, St. Charles Borromeo Church Family Groups leader, and Praise Band sound guru. He wanted others to feel the love and support that filled his life.

Chris is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Kate Hester and Anna Turner; son-in-law, Josh Hester; grandchildren, Paul and Alice Hester; his siblings and their spouses: Maura and Tom Ockerbloom, Brian and Ruth Turner, Colleen Turner Secino and Tom Secino; his siblings-in-law: Bob and Donna Boyer, Cathy and Peter McDonald, Bill and Janet Boyer, Anne and Michael Moriarty; and his nieces and nephews: Kelley, Matt, Grace, Michael, Aimee, Joel, Meg, Kristen, Erin, Tyler, Alex, Hope, Sarah, Hannah, Rachel, and Matthew. His life was enriched by the many friends whom he considered family and shared in countless experiences.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary, and his parents-in-law, Dick and Nancy Boyer. A private funeral service was held on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church. A public celebration of Chris’s life will be held in early April 2022.

Life passes by in the twinkling of an eye. Be kind to all and laugh.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine

(habitat7rivers.org

or 126 Main St.,

Topsham, ME 04086),

Maine Coast

Heritage Trust

(mcht.org

or 1 Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 201,

Topsham, ME 04286),

or Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund

(studentaidfund.org or

P.O. Box 867

Brunswick, ME 04011).

