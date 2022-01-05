Debris and a damaged guardrail Wednesday morning on Broad Street in Auburn shows where police suspect that Mark Conley’s vehicle left the road sometime last week. They found the SUV the Naples man was driving submerged in the water a short distance away. State law enforcement officials continued the search Wednesday for Conley, whose family said he did not show up for a Christmas celebration. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Law enforcement officials with a dog paddle Wednesday morning up the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn along Broad Street in search of Mark Conley of Naples. His vehicle was found Monday submerged a few hundred yards away. He was reported missing on Christmas day. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — Authorities resumed searching the Little Androscoggin River on Wednesday morning for the body of Mark Conley of Naples, whose SUV was discovered in the water Monday afternoon.

Conley, 67, who was last seen driving his silver 2016 Jeep Patriot in Lewiston, was reported missing Dec. 25 after his family said he failed to show up at a Christmas gathering.

The vehicle was discovered in the river by two Maine State Police detectives Monday afternoon while on their way to interview those close to Conley in Lewiston. They noticed a dented guardrail on Broad Street and turned around to investigate, Moss said.

The detectives found debris from the vehicle and, after launching a surveillance drone, discovered the wreckage in the water. It was pulled from the water and law enforcement found the driver’s side window was smashed and Conley’s body was not inside.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine, photography
Related Stories
Latest Articles