The city of Portland will hand out surgical masks to local businesses starting Thursday to help them comply with a new indoor mask mandate in public places.

Masks will be available to pick up at City Hall via the Myrtle Street entrance between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Decals that businesses can place in their windows to indicate that masks are required will be available starting Tuesday.

Staff will greet representatives of businesses at the Myrtle Street entrance and the masks will be located in room 24 next to the door. Anyone coming to pick them up will be asked for their name and the name of their business and will be allowed on Thursday to take up to three boxes of masks. Distribution next week will depend on the remaining supply.

Public health staff also will distribute masks and decals at a pop-up at 39 Forest Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots with no appointment necessary. Members of the public who prefer to make an appointment can do so by calling 207-874-8982.

Businesses must post signs that masks are required by Jan. 10, though masks do not need to be worn at those that require proof of vaccination for anyone to come on the premises. The city has updated its posters and signs and businesses can download digital versions at staythecourse.me.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: