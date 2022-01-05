The city of Portland will hand out surgical masks to local businesses starting Thursday to help them comply with a new indoor mask mandate in public places.
Masks will be available to pick up at City Hall via the Myrtle Street entrance between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Decals that businesses can place in their windows to indicate that masks are required will be available starting Tuesday.
Staff will greet representatives of businesses at the Myrtle Street entrance and the masks will be located in room 24 next to the door. Anyone coming to pick them up will be asked for their name and the name of their business and will be allowed on Thursday to take up to three boxes of masks. Distribution next week will depend on the remaining supply.
Public health staff also will distribute masks and decals at a pop-up at 39 Forest Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots with no appointment necessary. Members of the public who prefer to make an appointment can do so by calling 207-874-8982.
Businesses must post signs that masks are required by Jan. 10, though masks do not need to be worn at those that require proof of vaccination for anyone to come on the premises. The city has updated its posters and signs and businesses can download digital versions at staythecourse.me.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Fox’s Hannity faces ethical issues over texts advising Trump
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball: Mt. Ararat off to fast start and looking to get better
-
New England
New Hampshire authorities search for missing girl, charge her father with assault
-
Local & State
Portland to hand out masks to help local businesses comply with the mask mandate
-
Local & State
Child welfare ombudsman’s report lays out familiar problems, challenges facing front-line workers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.