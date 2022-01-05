The Scarborough Public Library is holding a series of Camden Conference Community Events, which will kick off on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a virtual talk, “Brexit at 5 – How is it Going?” by the vice president of the World Affairs Council of Maine.

The three events being held by the library are in anticipation of the 35th Camden Conference in February, “Europe Challenged at Home and Abroad.”

Andrea Stanley Hester will speak at Tuesday’s event about the United Kingdom’s polarizing 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

The other two community events hosted by the library, “Memory Wars of Central and Eastern Europe” and “Paris at 6: Environmental Divides and Climate Unions in Europe,” will take place Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, respectively.

All of the events will be via Zoom and registration is required. To register and learn more about the events, visit bit.ly/3GaIXV3.

