Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall
Tues. 1/11 7 p.m. Conservation Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Kettle Cove Road/Surf Road Meeting
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/10 4 p.m. Communication Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 1/10 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 1/11 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee Town Hall
Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Zoning Board
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 1/10 9 a.m. Dogs/Public Spaces Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 1/10 6 p.m. Board of Education High School
Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/13 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
