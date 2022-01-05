Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  1/10  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall

Tues.  1/11  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Kettle Cove Road/Surf Road Meeting

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/10  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  1/10  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  1/11  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  1/12  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  1/10  9 a.m.  Dogs/Public Spaces Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  1/10  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Tues.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/13  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles