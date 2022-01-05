Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall

Tues. 1/11 7 p.m. Conservation Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Kettle Cove Road/Surf Road Meeting

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/10 4 p.m. Communication Meeting Town Hall/Zoom

Mon. 1/10 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall

Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 1/11 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee Town Hall

Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 1/10 9 a.m. Dogs/Public Spaces Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Mon. 1/10 6 p.m. Board of Education High School

Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/13 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

