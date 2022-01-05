LEWISTON — Dylan Blue, Evan Knowlton, Troy Poulin and Tanner Anctil each tallied a goal early in the second period to send Lewiston on its way to a 5-1 win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse in a boys’ hockey game Wednesday at The Colisee.
Blue, Poulin and Anctil all finished with a goal and two assists. Cam Morin got the final goal for the Blue Devils (3-1).
Mt. Ararat (4-4) led 1-0 after one period on a goal by Dylan Richards.
Evan Greaton made 21 saves for Lewiston. Mt. Ararat’s Sean Moore had 24 saves.
EDWARD LITTLE 3, FALMOUTH 0: Andrew Clements scored 19 seconds into the game and the Red Eddies (6-0) rolled to a win over the Navigators (2-4) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.
Jack Keefe stretched the lead to 2-0 early in the third period. Peyton Dyer scored the final goal.
Gage Ducharme made 19 saves for the shutout. Falmouth goalie Chase Bevan stopped 22 shots.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VINALHAVEN 37, PINE TREE ACADEMY 34: Lincoln Dennison scored 11 points and Robbie Squares added 10 as the Vikings (3-3) edged the Breakers (0-4) at Vinalhaven.
Ben Ndamukunda paced Pine Tree with 11 points. Alden Thacker and Silas Yeaton each had eight.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OAK HILL 59, BOOTHBAY 36: Gabby Chessie scored 14 points to the Raiders (2-3) to a win over the Seahawks (0-4) in Wales.
Oak Hill, which broke the game open with a 17-5 advantage in the third quarter, also got 12 points from Ariana Thibeault.
Boothbay was paced by Jaelynn Crocker with 17 points.
