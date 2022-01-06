Today’s TV comments on the eruption of violence in Washington a year ago feature college professors analyzing the behavior of thousands of people climbing the walls of the Capitol, breaking windows and hitting others.

The translation of violence into words is left to the elite, such as college professors. What do professors know about raw anger? What do I know, for that matter?

Personally, I’d like to hear from those angry voices in words I might understand. I expect I’d be repelled, but I might learn something.

William Sayres

Topsham

