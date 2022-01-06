ORR’S ISLAND – Charles James Stockman Jr., 93, of Orr’s Island, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022 at Sunnybrook in Brunswick, was born as Charles James Stockman Jr. to Charles J. Stockman and Helen Johnson Stockman on Nov. 1 1928 in Portland. The family travelled as his father served as executive officer for CCC and later Naval installations. Charles graduated from attended Harvard. While at Harvard he played trombone in the marching band so he could be at Harvard football games. He graduated in June 1951 and was commissioned as a Lieutenant JG in the Navy.

While posted to Portsmouth, Va. he met Nan Clark Taylor. They married on March 20, 1954. They moved to Cambridge, Mass., where Charlie “Jim” completed his M.A. in International Relations from Harvard. After graduation they moved to northern Virginia where Charlie got a job with the Department of the Navy and then the Budget Bureau. While residing in Alexandria, Va., their first child, a son, Reed Jennings Stockman was born on August 1, 1957. The family moved to Falls Church, Va. where their second child, a daughter, Susan Stockman was born on May 31, 1960.

In 1966 he began his foreign service tours when Charlie was assigned as an Assistant Director for Program for USOM (USAID) in Bankok Thailand.

In 1970 Nan and Charlie moved to Lorton, Va., where he was active in Harborview Recreational Association and the Mason Neck Lions Club and supported LCAC.

In 1976 Charlie was assigned to Boliva by USAID, where they lived until 1978.

In 1979 Charlie was appointed as USAID Director to El Salvador.

Although technically retired, he became a consultant. A highlight of his consulting career was when Charlie went to the Caribbean island of Grenada just after the U.S. “incursion” there in the middle ’80s. He was instrumental in developing the new government’s first budget and helped them rewrite their constitution.

Starting as renters in 1960 and becoming owners in the early 1980s , Charlie and Nan became an integral part of the Great Diamond Island community in Casco Bay. Charlie served in variety of roles including president of the Diamond Island Association.

In 2000 Nan and Charlie became full time Maine residents when they purchased the Pearl House on Orr’s Island, which the family had owned until sold by his grandfather during WWII.

Both Charlie and Nan were ardent environmentalists and supported various causes in both Maine and Virginia. Throughout his lifetime Charlie was an avid stock market trader and led a participated in a variety of investment groups including one on Great Diamond Island.

He was known by various first names depending where he resided above or below the Mason Dixon line including Charles, Charlie, Chaz, Jim, and Jimmie.

Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nan; by his father, Charles, his mother, Helen; and sister, Virginia.

Charles “Jim” Stockman of Orr’s and Sunnybrook, is survived by son, Reed J. Stockman, his wife Kathie and their children Taylor and Kelly of Fairfax Station, Va.; daughter, Susan S. Snow and husband Michael of Lorton Va. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of Charlie’s life this summer on Great Diamond Island. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

Please, no flowers, but condolences can be sent to the family care of:

Susan and Michael Snow

10701 Greene Drive

Lorton VA 22079

and/or

Reed Stockman

8120 McCauley Way

Lorton VA 22079

If you would like, a memorial contribution can be made to the

GDI Land Preserve

(contact Jane Laughin at [email protected])

P.O. Box 2224,

South Portland ME 04116;

Harpswell Aging at Home

via the

Holbrook Foundation

([email protected]

207-833-5771), or

Lorton Community

Action Center

([email protected]) Lorton, Va.

P.O. Box 154

Lorton, VA 22079

