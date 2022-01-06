ALFRED – Mary Hastings Dumas passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by her caregivers, family, and friends.

She was born in Fryeburg to Hugh and Martha (Fifield) Hastings on Feb. 27, 1930.

After graduating from Fryeburg Academy in 1947, she attended the University of Maine, Orono, where she met her future husband, John Louis Dumas of Rumford. In 1950, Mary and John were married at her parent’s home on 7 Elm St. in Fryeburg. For the next 20 years, Mary raised their three sons during John’s career as an officer in the Army.

In 1969, John retired, and Mary returned to UMO to complete her home economics degree. After graduation, she moved to Alfred and did her student teaching at Massabesic High School. She then taught Home Economics at Sanford Junior High School for 20 years. Her husband, John, died in 1972.

In 1986, she married Bruce Folsom. In addition to travelling throughout the world, Mary and Bruce enjoyed skiing with their children and grandchildren at Sugarloaf. Summers were spent on Mousam Lake where they always hosted a Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day cookout for their extended family. Mary was an avid card player, and she was an active member of the Acton Congregational Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Folsom; her sisters Helen Stearns and Jane Folsom and her brothers Edward II, David II and Hugh II Hastings; and her stepson, Steven Folsom.

Mary is survived by her sons Arthur Dumas and his wife Celina of Alfred, Stephen Dumas of Alfred, Gregory Dumas and his wife Janice of Roslindale, Mass., her stepson, David Folsom, and Gayle Holmes of Shapleigh; also, grandchildren Lance Dumas, John Dumas, Marycelina Lamontagne, Cameron Dumas, Carolyn Dumas, Sara Folsom, and Christie Folsom; and, great-grandchildren Katherine Celina, Joshua, James, William, Leo and her brother, Peter Hastings, and his wife Stefi.

Special thanks to the team of caregivers who cared for Mary with love and respect.

Due to COVID restrictions, an outdoor celebration of Mary’s life will be held in the spring. Additional information will be shared on Autumn Green Funeral Home website in April.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating “In Memory of Mary Dumas” to the

Acton Congregational Church,

P.O. Box 28,

Acton, ME 04001 or

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or given online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

