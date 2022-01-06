WESTBROOK – Paula Theriault, 64, of Westbrook passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2021. She was born Oct. 7, 1957 to Leo P and Jeanette (Ledoux) Theriault.

Paula graduated from Westbrook high school in 1975, she was currently working at Northern Light Health. Many will remember her from her co-ownership of the weekly newspaper, the Wise Guide.

She was an avid sports fan; with a particular love of the Patriots including Tom Brady.

Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to leave memories and condolences for her family.

