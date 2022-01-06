OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Thomas Legrande Dupuis, 64, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born in Lowell, Mass. on Jan. 22, 1957, a son of Thomas J. and Pauline (Dinan) Dupuis. At the age of 5, the family moved to Old Orchard Beach. He graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1975.

Tom served our country in the United States Army from 1976 to 1980 as a medical and operating room specialist. He was stationed in Monterey, Calif.

Tom was an incredibly hard worker. His co-workers were quoted as saying that he had “unwavering work ethics, dedication and friendship”. He started his working career at Wood Structures in Biddeford July 7, 1986 and continued there for many years through the change to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution, Saco. He was well known for his forklift operating abilities, and was considered a forklift expert. Many marveled as it was almost an extension of his own body.

When Tom was not at work, he was always willing to help out his neighbors. He was known in the neighborhood as “Mr. Fix It” and admired by many. He was devoted to his family.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Hallmark movies and playing his favorite scratch tickets.

Tom’s son, Tommy, was his whole world. They had hoped to travel down to Florida together this coming summer in search of a winter home. He will be sadly missed.

Tom is predeceased by his parents Thomas J. and Pauline Dupuis.

Tom is survived by his son, Thomas A. Dupuis and fiancé Gidgette Ledoux; his sister, Sheila St. Hilaire; nephew, Mason St. Hilaire and fiancé Kristen Shook, niece Breanna St. Hilaire-McCullum and husband Jacob McCullum; great-nephew, Maddox McCullum; and long-time friend, Archie St. Hilaire; his four grandchildren, Carter Dupuis, Dylen, Jasmine, and Blake Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Kamryn Copeland, and Malachi Skipworth; his two aunts, Lauretta Dinan and Janice Trautz, uncle Renald Dupuis, and partner Kelly Byrnes.

Services will be in the spring. Tom will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

To view Tom’s Memorial Page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book