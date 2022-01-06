GORHAM — Judd Armstrong sparked a 16-0 first-quarter run with consecutive dunks and Falmouth raced to a 74-47 win over Gorham in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

The Navigators (6-1) scored the game’s first eight points before Gorham (1-6) went on an 11-0 run. But after a Brady Coyne 3-pointer tied it, Armstrong drove for a dunk, then took a pass from Coyne and dunked again to ignite a surge that carried Falmouth to a 24-11 advantage after one quarter. The Navigators led 44-23 at halftime.

Coyne led all scorers with 25 points. Jack Stowell scored 19 points and Armstrong finished with 13.

Gorham got 14 points from Ashton Leclerc and 10 from Caden Smith.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 68, CAPE ELIZABETH 54: The Patriots (4-3) closed with a 26-11 advantage in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch, as they topped the Capers (4-4) at Gray.

Anthony Prescott powered Gray-New Gloucester with 22 points, including five buckets from behind the arc. Nate Hebert chipped in with 15 points and Jay Hawkes added 10.

Jake Frame led Cape Elizabeth with 18 points.

YORK 62, GREELY 52: A 30-point burst in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats (5-2) a comeback win and a season sweep over the visiting Rangers (4-3).

JP Frazier and Trevor Parker each put in 17 points for York, which trailed 35-32 after three quarters. Will Bourgeois recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Andrew St. Hilaire led Greely with 15 points.

BIDDEFORD 50, MT. ARARAT 36: Ayouba Fofana paced a 16-4 first-quarter run with eight of his 20 points as the Tigers (2-6) topped the Eagles (0-7) at Biddeford.

Fofana knocked down four 3-pointers. Jacob Landry contributed 12 points.

Brandon Emerson scored 10 points for Mt. Ararat.

THORNTON ACADEMY 55, SCARBOROUGH 42: Braden Camire hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, lifting the Golden Trojans (7-1) over the Red Storm (0-6) in Scarborough.

Will Davies chipped in with 11 points and Aleesio Marcus had 10.

Rowan MacDonald topped Scarborough with 14 points. Reid Deniso put in 12 and Nathaniel Glidden scored 11.

YARMOUTH 52, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 32: Matt Waeldner finished with 20 points, Peter Psyhogeos tossed in 18, and the Clippers (6-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Raiders (1-5) at Yarmouth.

Will Hallam scored 12 points for Fryeburg. Gunnar Saunders chipped in with 11.

CONY 77, CAMDEN HILLS 62: Luke Briggs scored 31 points, and the Rams (6-1) took a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter before wrapping up a victory over the Windjammers (4-1) in Augusta.

Cony led by as many as 34 points. Parker Sergent scored 16 points, Kam Douin had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Brayden Barbeau contributed eight assists.

Liam O’Neal led the Windjammers with 14 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 80, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 16: Landon Johnson and Brady Croteau combined for 25 first-half points as the Seagulls (6-1) rolled out to a 44-6 halftime advantage in a win over the Guardians (0-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Johnson finished with 24 points, Croteau contributed 22 and Isaac LaChance chipped in with 13.

Isaiah Cardinal and Sunny Johnson had four points each for Seacoast Christian.

OCEANSIDE 58, LEAVITT 47: Carter Galley led the Mariners (5-3) with 19 points in a KVAC win over the Hornets (7-2) at Turner.

Alex Bartlett scored 15 points and Alex Collins had 11 points for Oceanside.

Sawyer Hathaway paced Leavitt with 16 points. Hunter Hayes scored nine.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 53, LINCOLN ACADEMY 29: Patrick McKenney scored 10 of his 17 points in the second quarter as the Panthers (5-3) used a 23-2 run to open a 32-9 halftime margin and defeat the Eagles (1-6) at Waldoboro.

Trevor Brown added 13 points.

Tucker Stiles scored six points for Lincoln.

