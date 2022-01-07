BRUNSWICK — Bailey Hyland scored with a layup and a free throw midway through overtime as Trinity held off Bowdoin for a 60-57 women’s basketball victory on Friday.

Bowdoin (10-3, 0-1 NESCAC) erased a five-point halftime deficit, but could not rally in the extra period.

The Bantams (8-3, 1-0) got 17 points from Samantha Gallo had while Tori Varsamis chipped in with 11 points and Hyland finished with nine.

Sela Kay had 23 points pace Bowdoin with Sydney Jones adding 19.

COLBY 66, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 51: Carly Christofori had all of her eight points in the first quarter to pace a 19-13 run as the Mules (9-1, 1-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Camels (2-10, 0-1) in a conference opener at Waterville.

Adaobi Nebuwa led Colby with 16 points, while Chiamaka Ubani tossed in 15.

Jaycie Rojik paced the offense for Connecticut College with 22 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY

ALASKA 6, MAINE 1: Brady Risk started a four-goal second-period outburst with his second and third goals of the night, sparking the Nanooks (5-13-1) to a win over the Black Bears (2-12-4) in Orono.

After Risk struck twice in the first three minutes of the second period, Alaska extended its lead to 5-1 on goals by Payton Matsui and Svennson Fornaa.

Adam Dawe scored a power-play goal late in the first period for Maine, which was playing its first game since Dec. 11.

Edward Lindelow got his first goal of the season for the Black Bears midway through third.

HAMILTON 3, COLBY 1: Alex Bourhas a scoreless tie midway through the second period for Colby (4-3, 2-2 NESCAC), but the Continentals (5-2, 4-0) answered with three goals in the third to beat Colby in Clinton, New York.

Matt Gellerman tied on the power-play goal 5:58 into the third period, Scott McKenzie scored 3:40 later, while Nick Rutigliano added a short-handed goal with 5:38 to play.

Andy Beran had 21 saves for Colby, while Sean Storr stopped 23 shots for the Continentals.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

HAMILTON 4, BOWDOIN 0: The Continentals (6-3, 3-2 NESCAC) started strong with first-period goals from Claire McGinnis and Maddie Hong and shut out the Polar Bears (4-5, 1-4) in Brunswick.

Zoe Katz had a second-period goal and Nancy Log added another in the third for Hamilton.

Dani Marquez stopped 27 shots for Bowdoin, while Sidney Molnar made 32 saves for the shutout.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 69, COLBY 63: The Camels (6-4, 1-0 NESCAC) used a 27-5 run to open the second half and pulled away from the Mules (7-5, 0-1) for a win in New London, Connecticut.

Andrew Hartel had 17 points to pace Connecticut College, Jarron Flynn tossed in 12 points and Cam Schainfield added 11.

Kyle Butler led Colby with 15 points, Matt Hanna came off the bench to add 14 and Noah Tyson had 13.

