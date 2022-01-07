“Every cloud has a silver lining” – though few may be able to see it, the current omicron surge may have its own silver lining. Omicron, being highly transmissible and less virulent than the virus’s previous incarnations, could be sowing the seeds of its own potential demise. Mother Nature may have allowed us to catch a break.

It’s been a little over a year since the first emergency use authorization was given Dec. 11, 2020, for a COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, despite having a year, hundreds of thousands of Mainers have resisted getting vaccinated. They have forced the rest of us vaccinated Mainers and overworked health care providers to endure yet another viral surge. Now, like it or not, over a thousand unvaccinated Mainers are being “vaccinated” daily by the omicron variant. This, in combination with increasing numbers of Mainers opting to get vaccinated or boosted at public clinics, could get us to herd immunity.

Unfortunately, the road to herd immunity will most likely be quite bumpy and strewn with potholes. The cost of this herd immunity, in terms of burned-out health care workers and easily preventable sickness and death, will be unnecessarily high.

Obviously, this is not the path we would have liked to have taken, but we may reach herd immunity nonetheless. In the meantime, we should all mask up when in public places with large numbers of people and, for god’s sake, get vaccinated or boosted ASAP! Remember, what Mother Nature gives she can take back with just one bad mutation.

Samuel Rosenthal

Portland

