NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel says the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster.

Vrabel likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced.

“I think that he looked good,” Vrabel said Friday. “We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we will see where he is at (Saturday) and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at.”

Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

The Titans (11-5) travel Saturday to Houston for their regular season finale against the Texans (4-12). They need a victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC along with a first-round bye that this franchise hasn’t earned since 2008.

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for Baltimore to end the regular season.

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback’s 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens have lost five straight games.

CARDINALS: Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by Arizona, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

Watt signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after spending his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran had five tackles for a loss and a sack in seven games before the shoulder injury, which occurred during the Arizona’s 31-5 victory over the Texans on Oct. 24.

PACKERS: Green Bay center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2 months on Sunday at Detroit, while the availability of fellow offensive lineman David Bakhtiari remains uncertain.

Myers is still on injured reserve after hurting a knee Oct. 17 at Chicago, but Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said he anticipates the rookie second-round pick from Ohio State playing in the regular-season finale.

Bakhtiari was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report. The 2020 All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.

