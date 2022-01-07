BUCKFIELD – Deborah J. Fongemie, 59, of Buckfield, passed away on New Year’s Eve due to complications of Covid-19. Debbie was born on June 17, 1962, in Portland, and is she the daughter of Albert Alonzo and May Totman. Debbie is now reunited with her parents, grandparents, aunt and husband. Debbie is survived by three brothers Albert Alonzo, Thomson “Jay”, and Michael, three sisters Rhonda, Crystal and Kimberly, two aunts Christine and Faith and several beloved nieces and nephews. Debbie will fondly be remembered for her love of animals and birds, especially parakeets, her non-judgement personality and her love of country music. Debbie’s family would like to extend a special note of thanks to Debbie’s caregiver, Brenda Peacock, and caseworker, Courtney, both of whom she became very close to after the death of her husband of 38 years and appreciation to Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris, who handled Debbie’s final arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. “Treasured in our hearts you’ll stay, until we meet again someday.” Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers, the family asks family and friends to consider making a charitable donation in Debbie’s memory to the Maine Humane Society.

