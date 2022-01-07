BIDDEFORD – Jacqueline “Jackie” Shirley Goulet, 91, passed into eternal peace and the loving arms of our lord on Jan. 5, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1930, to mother Dora Soucy, the youngest of three children, with sisters Madeline and Lorraine. Jackie married Raynald “Goo Goo” Goulet in 1947, an abundant marriage which lasted a beautiful 70 years. Together, Jackie and Ray had two adored sons, Steven and Bradley. They devoted their lives to their children and their families, known as “Pep and Nan” throughout the community. She adored her five grandchildren, Morgan, Catherine, Danielle, Candace and Michael, and was enamored by her 11 great-grandchildren.During her colorful life, Jackie was an early childhood educator, with a preschool (Small Fry Nursery School) in her home. She also worked in Kennebunk School system as a nurses aid. Many of Jackie’s proudest accomplishments were within her countless hours of dedicated volunteer efforts. These organizations included Head Start, the 4H club, and most notably her many years as a wish granter with the Make A Wish Foundation of Maine. She was recognized for granting over 300 wishes to terminally ill children and their families. Her recollection of each family she met during this journey remained intact, and she often lovingly recounted her interactions with each of these children. Jackie known as “Nana” to friends and family, was an outgoing and charismatic soul. A fashionable socialite, she enjoyed the company of others, and had the beautiful gift of making any new friend feel like family. When recently asked what her secret to wit and youth was at 91 years old she quickly replied, “it is in surrounding oneself with children”. Her larger-than-life love and personality will be so genuinely missed by the countless lives she has touched. Visiting hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., both at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be private. As an expression of sympathy, the family has asked that donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of Maine at maine.wish.org.

