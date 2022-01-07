LUGE

Olympic veterans Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman crashed out of a World Cup qualifying race on Friday, ending their hopes of being the doubles sled that represents USA Luge at next month’s Beijing Games.

That spot will now go to either Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander, or Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger. The Di Gregorio-Hollander sled has the edge going into Saturday’s World Cup race after finishing ahead of the Kellogg-Segger sled in the qualifying race in Sigulda, Latvia.

The rest of the U.S. Olympic luge team for the Beijing Games is now basically set, pending formal nomination on Monday: Summer Britcher, former Falmouth resident Emily Sweeney and Ashley Farquharson will be the team in women’s singles, while Mazdzer – the 2018 Olympic silver medalist – along with Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson are the likely selections in men’s singles.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Two-time champion Alysa Liu withdrew Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, less than a day after a third-place finish in the short program put her in position to make the Olympic team.

Liu, 16, is at least the fourth competitor to test positive for the virus in the run-up and during nationals, and the third who was expected to make the team for the Beijing Games. The pairs tandem of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier dropped out the day before the start of competition when he returned a positive test.

Just like Knierim and Frazier, who plan to petition for one of the two pairs spots on the Olympic team, Liu has informed U.S. Figure Skating she will petition for one of the three women’s spots based on her body of recent work.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Sue Bird announced that she will return to the Seattle Storm next season, putting off retirement for at least one more year.

The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.

n The New York Liberty hired Sandy Brondello as their new coach, bringing her on after a successful run in Phoenix.

Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA finals this year, then parted ways with the team in the offseason. She had a 150-108 record in eight seasons with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year.

SOCCER

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the three-man shortlist for FIFA’s best player award for 2021, with Mohamed Salah on it instead.

Six-time FIFA award winner Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are also candidates to win the award on Jan. 17. Lewandowski won last year ahead of Ronaldo and Messi.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Roberto Bautista Agut clinched Spain’s spot in the ATP Cup final with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney.

In the opening singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski. Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages, but was forced into isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Russia and Canada play on Saturday for the other spot in Sunday’s final.

GOLF

U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN: Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match.

The U.S. Golf Association announced the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports.

The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.

Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.

BASEBALL

TELEVISION: Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.

Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstain on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.

