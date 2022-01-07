New University of Maine football coach Jordan Stevens made the first hire to his coaching staff Friday, adding Mathieu Araujo as defensive coordinator.

Araujo and Stevens worked together over the last three seasons at Yale. Araujo was named co-defensive coordinator following the 2021 season and served as the Bulldogs’ defensive backs coach, as well as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“I am extremely honored and excited to join Coach Stevens’ staff here at The University of Maine,” said Araujo in a release from the school. “When I think of UMaine football, I think of guys who play the game the right way with toughness, passion, and discipline.”

Prior to Yale, Araujo coached two seasons at Boston College. He played collegiate football at Bridgewater State, graduating in 2015.

“Mathieu is a passionate leader who believes in developing student athletes,” Stevens said. “He embodies the toughness and discipline that is Maine football. The Black Hole will play fast and physical under Mathieu’s leadership. I am thrilled to welcome Mathieu to the University of Maine.”

