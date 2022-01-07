LEWISTON — Two men were hurt Friday morning in an explosion at Rotary Auto Sales on Sabattus Street at about 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters and other rescue personnel at the scene reported the explosion at 865 Sabattus St. blew out the back of the building. The location is near Randall Road.

A witness said he saw people flee the building after hearing a blast. He said one man’s clothing appeared to be on fire as he ran from the building.

Rotary company officials reported that two men were hurt in the blast, although the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. One of the men, Ryan Bouchard of Lewiston, was described as “badly burned” by a family member.

A friend said Bouchard had been underneath a truck doing some grinding work when the explosion occurred. His face, hair and arm were badly burned, the friend said. Bouchard was expected to spend the night in the hospital to make sure his lungs do not swell from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters fought the blaze and confirmed they had it under control at about 11:35 a.m. Hours later, the Office of State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the source of the blast.

Rotary Auto Sales will be temporarily closed, a company official reported, while the investigation continues and repairs are made to the building.

