An Aroostook County man was killed Saturday when another driver collided with his car as he drove through Arundel, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bill King said Christopher Rush, 66, of Benedicta, and his passenger, 29-year-old Isiah Rush, were traveling east on Old Post Road from Kennebunkport when Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunkport pulled out of Log Cabin Road and hit the Rush vehicle head one.
All three people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Christopher Rush died, and the conditions of Isiah Rush and Lapalme were unknown Saturday night, King said.
King said he does not know the relationship between Christopher Rush and Isiah Rush.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Scarborough girls get defensive, pull away in second half for win over SP
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s girls’ high school roundup: Unbeaten Oxford Hills turns back Massabesic
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s boys’ high school roundup: Biddeford edges Brunswick for second straight win
-
Sports
NFL roundup: Fumble return sparks Chiefs past pesky Broncos
-
Nation & World
Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing at least 6