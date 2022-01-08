One year ago Thursday, in the midst of a global pandemic, the United States endured a failed putsch.

Four rioters died that day.

Seven hundred rioters and counting have been charged. Their friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, lovers and classmates rang the FBI tip lines off the hook to tattle on them. They lost freedom. They lost jobs. They lost reputations. They lost. Then they went back for more losing.

Hundreds of those people have or will eventually get felony convictions and spend years of their lives in prison and forfeit their Second Amendment and, possibly, voting rights.

All for an ex-game show host who spent last weekend golfing with Jason Aldean.

Way to go. Here’s your participation trophy.

