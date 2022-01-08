Markos Miller (Maine Voices, Dec. 31) was so right when he said we need to recalculate eligibility and need for affordable housing in Portland.
The U.S. Census pegs the average median household income in Portland at $60,647 in 2019. Yet housing developers are permitted to use the median income for a family of four as $100,000 when building affordable workforce housing in Portland. This is because the federal Housing and Urban Development figure they use includes data from surrounding communities, including Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport, etc.
Not exactly comparable data, but certainly an indication that the incomes of Portland city residents are markedly lower than current housing policy allows. To meet the real need here requires using data that accurately reflect that need.
Betsey Remage-Healey
Peaks Island
