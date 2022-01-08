Re: “Our View: For climate, safety, we should build a better transportation system” (Dec. 17):

It is a lovely thing that Maine is expecting upward of $1.3 billion from the infrastructure bill to modernize our state’s roadways. As the editorial suggested, at the rate of 39 miles per year for either new or reconstructed roadways, it would be a never-ending project.

All the new sidewalks and new transportation in no way will solve the safety problem that Maine seems to have. What I, having been a Maine driver for 59 years, see on the roadways are pedestrians and cyclists not obeying the rules of the road and not using street sense.

Just the other evening on Route 1 in Scarborough I observed a young, 20-something woman jogging in the breakdown lane, with traffic, wearing dark clothing. The sun had set and the traffic was very heavy. I was in the drive lane. She was putting herself and every driver who passed her in danger.

There is nothing our state Department of Transportation can do to smarten these people up so they don’t become a statistic. They just have to think more about how they use the roadways. The cyclists are a whole story in themselves.

I’m all for sharing the roads safely, but in any such case, it takes two to tango.

Richard Lamy

Scarborough

