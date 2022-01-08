BIDDEFORD – Ayouba Fofana scored 22 points as the Biddeford boys basketball team beat Brunswick 64-57 on Saturday.

Julius Silva added 13 points and Jacob Landry finished with 11 for the Tigers (3-6).

Thomas Harvey led the Dragons (2-6) with 16 points, followed by Quinten McCaffrey with five 3-pointers for 15 points and Trevor Gerrish with 14 points.

FOREST HILLS 78, RICHMOND 43: Mason Desjardins had 39 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Tigers to a win over the Bobcats in an East/West game in Jackman.

Cooper Daigle scored 11 points, while Jackman Daigle added eight points for Forest Hills (9-0).

Connor Vachon led Richmond (2-4) with 13 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 89, WISCASSET 18: Zach New led an offense that included 12 scorers for the Falcons (4-3) in a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Wolverines (0-7) in Rumford.

New finished with 20 points. Airick Richard added 11, Colby Frisbie contributed 10 and Brayden Duguay and Tucker Laramee each finished with eight.

Nate Shutte led Wiscasset with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53, WISCASSET 31: Autumn Freeman led the Falcons (6-1) with 18 points in a win over the Wolverines (1-2) at Wiscasset.

Emma Clukey added seven points.

Bella Orr scored 17 points for Wiscasset.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: