PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (10-6) at Dolphins (8-8), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 6 1/2

Outlook: New England doesn’t have a ton at stake here – it can win the AFC East only if the Bills also lose to the Jets. The Pats can win the No. 1 seed with a win, but only if the Bills, Chiefs and Titans all lose. Bill Belichick’s biggest incentive might actually be avenging a season-opening 17-16 home loss to Miami on a late lost fumble. The Pats’ mighty defense, especially against the pass, isn’t conducive to a feel-good kind of game from Tua Tagovailoa, but I still like Miami – getting a touchdown – to cover.

Prediction: Patriots, 23-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chargers (9-7) at Raiders (9-7), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Chargers by 3

Outlook: The only Week 18 game that is winner-take-all for the very last of 14 playoff spots, with one longshot exception (if Pittsburgh beats Baltimore and Jacksonville upsets Indy earlier Sunday, both teams could get in with a tie). Nonetheless, Vegas hasn’t been great at home (4-4), and I’m riding with Justin Herbert to outpitch Derek Carr for a playoff ticket.

Prediction: Chargers, 30-24

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Bengals (10-6) at Browns (7-9), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Browns by 6

Outlook: Cincinnati plans to rest its starters, including Joe Burrow, and Joe Mixon (COVID-19 list) also will sit. That’s a whole lotta no-Joe. The Bengals face a letdown after upsetting Kansas City last week, but I’m betting a depleted Cincy with Brandon Allen is still better than Cleveland with Case Keenum.

Prediction: Bengals, 20-17

OTHER GAMES

Packers (13-3, -4) over @Lions (2-13-1), 23-17: Green Bay has sewn up the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and hints from Coach Matt LaFleur suggest Packers starters – including Aaron Rodgers – should be expected to play very little. Still, feels like a small number to cover.

@Vikings (7-9, -3 1/2) over Bears (6-10), 26-21: Neither team is in the playoffs or in contention as coaches Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy fight to remain employed. Give us Minnesota’s edge in offensive firepower at home.

Washington (6-10, -7) over @Giants (4-12), 19-16: The second and final game with no playoff bearing, Washington expects to have RB Antonio Gibson back. But the betting line seems fat for a matchup of comparably bad squads with a combined nine losses in a row.

Colts (9-7, -15 1/2) over @Jaguars (2-14), 37-10: Indy grabs a playoff spot with a win, or if the Chargers lose Sunday night, or with other results falling just right. But they’ll need no outside help. The Jags are always awful, and the Colts are primed for a big rebound from last week’s stumble vs. Vegas.

@Ravens (8-8, -5 1/2) over Steelers (8-7-1), 27-16: Both teams have playoff hopes on life support. Retirement-headed Ben Roethisberger enjoyed a love-in at his home finale Monday; this crowd won’t be as friendly. Baltimore’s five-game skid has included losses by 1, 2, 1 and 1 point.

Titans (11-5, -10 1/2) over @Texans (4-12), 31-17: Tennessee clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win. Now there’s talk star RB Derrick Henry may be back from injury. Houston got a 22-13 win over the Titans in a four-pick nightmare for Ryan Tannehill, but I don’t see a problem here.

Saints (8-8, -4) over @Falcons (7-9), 23-20: The Saints sneak into the playoffs with a win here and a Niners loss at the Rams. Atlanta would love to play spoiler and eliminate its rival and I like the Falcons to cover, with an outright upset majorly in play.

@Bills (10-6, -16) over Jets (4-12), 38-13: Buffalo wins the AFC East with a win, or a Patriots loss in Miami. The Jets beat the Titans and Bengals this season and almost beat the Bucs last week, but don’t pose much of a threat here.

@Rams (12-4, -4 1/2) over 49ers (9-7), 27-20: The Rams clinch the NFC West with a win over the 49ers or a loss by Arizona. The Niners clinch a playoff spot with a win or a New Orleans loss. San Fran has five wins in a row in the series, but the Rams enter on a 5-0 run and are just too good.

@Cardinals (11-5, -6 1/2) over Seahawks (6-10), 27-23: Arizona is the NFC West champ with a win if the Rams lose. But few opponents are better-suited to play spoiler than Russell Wilson and a Seattle. The Cardinals have lost four straight at home, and Seattle has won three of its last four trips to the desert. High alert for outright upset.

@Buccaneers (12-4, -8) over Panthers (5-11), 31-10: After the Antonio Brown mid-game walkout drama, it’s been a distracting week, but the Bucs will focus, knowing a win means a No. 2 playoff seed if the Rams lose. Bruce Arians wants that and says he won’t rest starters.

Last week: 12-4 overall, 8-8 vs. spread

Season: 164-91-1, 133-121-2

