BIDDEFORD — Ayouba Fofana scored 22 points as Biddeford earned a 64-57 win over Brunswick in a Class A boys’ basketball game Saturday.

Julius Silva added 13 points and Jacob Landry finished with 11 for the Tigers (3-6).

Thomas Harvey led Brunswick (2-6) with 16 points, followed by Quinten McCaffrey with five 3-pointers for 15 points and Trevor Gerrish with 14 points.

DEERING 61, WINDHAM 59: Ramijo Wani’s layup broke a tie with seven seconds remaining, lifting the Rams (2-5) over the Eagles (2-6) at Windham.

Wani finished with 19 points, and Evan Lagasse scored 18 points on six 3-pointers. Max Chikuta tossed in 11.

Nick Garrison paced Windham with 19 points, Creighty Dickson and Will Mannette each scored 13, while Matt Fox had nine points and 16 rebounds.

KENNEBUNK 74, WESTBROOK 62: Connor Keefe scored eight of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Rams (5-3) opened an 18-9 lead and went on to defeat the Blue Blazes (2-6) in Kennebunk.

Keegan Andrews finished with 14 points, while Joseph Kiezulas and Jacob Thompson each had with nine for the Rams.

Westbrook got 23 points from Tyler Hethcoat and 14 from Connor Doolittle.

SOUTH PORTLAND 61, SCARBOROUGH 42: JP Estrella scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter to help the Red Riots (8-0) take control early in a win over the Red Storm (0-7) at South Portland.

Owen Maloney and Ben Smith contributed eight points apiece.

Scarborough’s Rowan MacDonald sank five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

FREEPORT 79, POLAND 56: Colby Arsenault scored 25 points for the Falcons (4-2) in a win over the Knights (3-4) at Freeport.

J.T. Pound chipped in with 15 points and Blaine Cockburn had 14.

Hunter Gibson led Poland with 27 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 69, LAKE REGION 57: Nate Hebert sparked a 30-7 run in the first quarter with five 3-pointers, and the Patriots (5-3) held off the Lakers (5-4) in Naples.

Hebert finished with 26 points, Maxwell Kenney contributed 13 and Jay Hawkes scored 10.

Jacob Chadbourne and Jackson Libby led the Lakers with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

TRAIP ACADEMY 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 33: Dylan Santamaria tallied 19 points and the Rangers (3-5) scored all 11 points in overtime to down the Hawks (0-7) at Hiram.

Ben Hawkes chipped in with 13 points.

Cody Sprague scored 12 points for Sacopee Valley. Carson Black added 10.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 63, BOOTHBAY 52: Sammy Calder keyed a third-quarter surge with three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Mustangs (5-3) rallied past the Seahawks (2-3) in Monmouth.

Monmouth turned a 29-25 halftime deficit into a 48-35 lead after three quarters.

Manny Calder added 14 points, Hunter Frost scored 12 and Gavin Willett had 11.

Lucas Hardwick and Matt Sullivan each tallied 16 points for the Seahawks.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 89, WISCASSET 18: Zach New led an offense that included 12 scorers for the Falcons (4-3) in a win over the Wolverines (0-7) in Rumford.

New finished with 20 points. Airick Richard added 11, Colby Frisbie contributed 10 and Brayden Duguay and Tucker Laramee each finished with eight.

Nate Shutte led Wiscasset with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LAKE REGION 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Caleb Micklon broke a tie with 4:23 remaining as Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (6-1) beat St. Dom’s (0-5) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Wyatt Knightly and Neil Heath also scored for the IceCats.

Miles Frenette and Tim Ouellette were the goal scorers for St. Dom’s.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »