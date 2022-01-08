WATERBORO — Molly Corbett drained five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Oxford Hills pull away for a 68-57 win over Massabesic in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Corbett finished with seven 3-pointers and 25 points. Sierra Carson added 15 points, including 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, as the Vikings improved to 7-0.

Micaela Jacobs topped Massabesic (5-3) with 22 points, while Hannah Samson scored 15.

WINDHAM 44, DEERING 32: Carly Morey and Sarah Talon combined for 17 points in the third quarter to help the Eagles (6-3) pull away from the Rams (0-7) at Portland.

Morey got all 10 of her points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers, as Windham outscored Deering 19-6 to open a 35-19 lead.

Talon finished with 12 points.

Deering was led by Ella McGowan with 13 points and Maya Gayle with 11.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 35, LAKE REGION 28: Ali Portas scored 14 points to pace the Patriots (5-1) to a win over the Lakers (2-6) in Gray.

Portas also had seven assists.

Emma West chipped in with eight points.

Abby Lavoie and Ava Smith each scored nine points for Lake Region.

BRUNSWICK 63, BIDDEFORD 33: Logan Brown scored 19 points and had seven steals to lead the Dragons (6-0) to a win over the Tigers (2-7) in Brunswick.

Emily Doring contributed nine points, while Kelsey Sullivan had eight points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Foster chipped in with seven points, six assists and eight steals.

Hannah Smith led Biddeford with 11 points. Hannah Gosselin scored 10.

LEWISTON 50, NOBLE 26: Koral Morin led the Blue Devils (3-4) with 17 points in a win over the Knights (1-7) at North Berwick.

Natalie Beaudoin chipped in with 13 points and Ellie Legare scored 12.

Meghan Kotsonis dropped in nine points for Noble. Olivia Howard added eight.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53, WISCASSET 31: Autumn Freeman led the Falcons (6-1) with 18 points in a win over the Wolverines (1-2) at Wiscasset.

Emma Clukey added seven points.

Bella Orr scored 17 points for Wiscasset.

HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 4, GORHAM 1: Kate Kinley scored all four goals for the Navigators (6-3) in a win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook/Fryeburg (2-6) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Morgan Adams and Audrey Farnham each recorded an assist. Whitney Adams made 10 saves for the shutout.

Emerson Homa scored for Gorham, assisted by Phoebe Richards. Sadie Dyer stopped 21 shots.

