STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Elijah Olaniyi and Tykei Greene scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook defeated Maine, 80-72, in a men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Anthony Roberts added 15 points for the Seawolves. Greene also had nine rebounds.

Frankie Policelli had 14 points for Stony Brook (9-5, 1-0 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

Sam Ihekwoaba scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Black Bears (3-10, 0-2), who have now lost four consecutive games. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 13 points.

EMMANUEL 87, ST. JOSEPH’S 77: Ryan Grijalva had 18 points to lead five Saints (8-3, 4-1 GNAC) in double figures against the Monks (3-10, 2-3) in Boston.

Griffin Foley had 28 points and Nicholas Curtis added 24 points for the Monks.

St. Joseph’s went ahead 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Curtis with 17:19 left in the second half, but scored just six points over the next 11 minutes, including a stretch of nearly seven scoreless minutes.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 81, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 66: Alex Sikorski had 21 points and 10 assists for the Golden Bears (4-6, 2-2 Commonwealth Coast) as they cruised past the Nor’easters (1-10) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tim Restall had 18 points and grabbed 10 boards for Western New England. Gavin Green added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Brian Geitner had 11 points.

Alex Kravchuk had 30 points for UNE.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 80, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 73: Allie Goodman scored seven of her game-high 26 points in overtime as the Nor’easters (6-5, 4-0) downed the Golden Bears (3-9, 1-4) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jordyn Franzen had 17 points, Sierra Tartre finished with 13 and Abby Cavallaro had 11 for UNE, which rallied from a 51-39 deficit after three quarters.

BOWDOIN 77, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 35: Sela Kay had 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Polar Bears (11-3, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Camels (2-11, 0-2) in Brunswick.

Reserve Tori Banks had 17 points, Annie Boasberg added 12 and Jess Giorgio 10 for Bowdoin.

Audrey Shaev had 17 points for Connecticut College.

EMMANUEL 61, ST. JOSEPH’S 53: Jamad Fiin scored 18 points and Loredana D’Agostino added 14 points and nine rebounds as the Saints (9-1, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (11-2, 5-1) in Boston.

Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 18 points for St. Joseph’s

TRINITY 52, COLBY 50: Reilly Cambell corralled an inbound pass with 1.1 seconds to play in overtime and laid in the winner as time expired to lead the Bantams (9-3, 2-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (9-2, 1-1) at Waterville.

Campbell and Samantha Gallo each had 12 points for Trinity, while Indianna Delrocco added 11.

Caroline Smith led Colby with 17 points. Carter McGloon chipped in with 12 and Carly Christofori added 11.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 3, AMHERST 0: Abdoul Diouf and Quinn Doyle scored in the first period as the Mules (5-3, 3-2 NESCAC) jumped out to a quick lead and beat the Mammoths (2-6, 2-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Carter Breitenfelt also scored for Colby.

Connor Leslie stopped 18 shots for Amherst and Andy Beran recorded 36 saves for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, HAMILTON 2: Izzi Stoddard had two goals and an assist as the Polar Bears (5-5-0, 2-4-0 NESCAC) raced to a 4-0 lead and beat the Bulldogs (6-4-0, 3-3-0) in Brunswick.

Meg Miranda made 31 saves for Bowdoin. Allie Britt had a goal and two assists, while Zoe Wilson and Jane McCarter also scored.

