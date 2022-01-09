The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday as Maine and the rest of the country suffer a barrage of disruptions in schooling, travel and dining from the highly omicron variant.

Schools dealing with staff shortages are struggling to keep classes open. Brunswick’s schools superintendent said Brunswick High School will be closed Monday, and all classes will be remote Tuesday through Friday. The Yarmouth School Department is asking for volunteers to serve as substitute teachers or help out at recess and lunch. York schools announced Friday that they will be remote all this week because of staffing shortages.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 387 people throughout Maine are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from Saturday’s record high of 399 patients.

Of those, 107 are in critical care, and 53 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC. Those numbers are similar to Friday’s statistics of 106 patients in critical care, 57 on ventilators. Unlike overall hospitalizations, the numbers in critical care have remained steady or declined, which could mean the omicron variant is causing fewer severe cases.

The omicron variant, which Maine Medical Association President Dr. Jeffrey Barkin said can be caught by as easily as walking by an infected, unmasked person indoors, also means that schools are having a tough time getting enough teachers and staff to man classrooms.

While some schools have gone to remote learning, Yarmouth School Superintendent Andrew Dolloff is trying something different. He’s asking for help from his community, looking for qualified individuals to serve as substitutes and volunteers.

With increased COVID-19 infections among Yarmouth staff, the district has been able to continue in-person learning for students only “due to the incredible dedication of staff through the district,” Dolloff wrote in a letter Saturday to the community. “Teachers, administrators and support personnel have consistently stepped to cover for one another,” he said.

But Yarmouth schools have maxed those resources, he said. Any more increases of staff absences — which is likely the way the virus is surging — will mean Yarmouth schools will have to transition to remote learning for an undetermined period of time, he said. In-school learning is the best for students both in terms of academics and social-emotional well being, and school is the safest place for student to be, he said. But to keep schools open, Yarmouth schools need help. “If you are able, we invite you to apply to be a substitute or volunteer,” Dolloff said in his community letter.

Any new substitute will go through a background check and approval process, and must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, Dolloff said. Volunteers are needed to help with lunch, recess and more. Anyone interested in volunteering should email [email protected] as soon as possible, Dolloff said.

In Brunswick, the high school will switch to remote learning this week. There will be no teaching at all Monday, and remote learning will happen Tuesday through Friday, Superintendent Phillip J. Potenziano said Sunday.

“It is with enormous regret that I have to inform you the COVID-19 post-December break surge has proven too much,” Potenziano said in a written statement. “As a result, we must pause all in-person instruction at Brunswick High School.” The COVID-19 case counts at Brunswick’s three other schools are high, but it’s worst at the high school. The high school health services team has tried “valiantly to support each and every student and staff member, but the situation is untenable.”

No teaching on Monday will give staff a chance to prepare for remote learning for the week, Potenziano said. He hopes in-person learning will resume Jan. 18.

Other schools are also struggling to keep buses running and classes open.

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin told lawmakers of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee on Thursday that schools across the state are doing their best to keep students in class “in spite of unfathomable challenges that continue to be presented by this ongoing pandemic.”

The state does not report new cases of COVID-19 on Sundays. On Saturday the Maine CDC reported 1,203 new cases and four new deaths, bring the total death toll since the pandemic began to 1,603. Total number of cases since the pandemic began numbers 153,376.

However, while the official case counts are important, health experts say the numbers don’t necessarily capture the current picture given the proliferation of home tests being taken by people worried they may have become infected. Home test results are not always reported to the state.

