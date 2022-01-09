There were no key votes in the House last week.
SENATE VOTES
HANDLING WAR, CONFLICTS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department’s assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense Department and State Department, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism. The vote, on Jan. 5, was 61 yeas to 26 nays.
YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine
