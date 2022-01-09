Maine State Police are at the scene of a standoff Sunday evening in the Waldo County town of Waldo.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed there is a standoff in Waldo, but was unable to provide additional details about the circumstances or location. Moss said more information will be made public as the incident continues to unfold.

Members of the Maine State Police tactical team as well as crisis negotiators responded to the situation.

