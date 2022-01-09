BALTIMORE — Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth.

SUNDAY’S NFL SCORES Jaguars 26, Colts 11 Steelers 16, Ravens 13 (OT) Titans 28, Texans 25 Browns 21, Bengals 16 Lions 37, Packers 30 Washington 22, Giants 7 Vikings 31, Bears 17

Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for the Steelers, who will make the postseason as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a tie. Roethlisberger set up the winning kick when he completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 41.

The Steelers (9-7-1) and Ravens (8-9) would have both been eliminated if the game had ended in a tie.

Both teams had slim playoff hopes coming in. The Steelers needed to win and have Indianapolis lose to Jacksonville to have any chance of extending Roethlisberger’s career with a postseason appearance. The Ravens needed a win, a loss by the Colts – and losses by the Dolphins and Chargers later in the day.

The most unlikely part of those scenarios – Indianapolis losing to lowly Jacksonville – actually happened. The crowd in Baltimore, which included plenty of towel-waving Pittsburgh fans, roared its approval when highlights of that game were shown.

Latavius Murray put the Ravens ahead 10-3 with a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Baltimore lost its sixth straight game to end the season. Five of those losses were by three points or fewer.

The Ravens were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed a fourth straight game because of an ankle injury.

Roethlisberger threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool with 2:54 remaining to give Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead. Justin Tucker tied it with a 46-yard field goal.

JAGUARS 26, COLTS 11: Indianapolis (9-8) botched a chance to clinch an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville (3-14) – its seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars.

NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice – leading to 10 points – and Indy did little to stop the woeful Jaguars.

With a playoff berth on the line, Indianapolis was a no-show on an 80-degree day in Jacksonville.

The loss, combined with Pittsburgh’s overtime win against Baltimore, eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

The 15-point outcome could have been a bigger blowout had the Jags scored touchdowns instead of settling for two chip-shot field goals from inside the 5-yard line. Nonetheless, Jacksonville experienced breathing room in a game for the first time all season.

And the Jaguars still managed to lock up the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the second straight year because Detroit beat Green Bay.

TITANS 28, TEXANS 25: Ryan Tannehill tied a career-high with four touchdown passes to help Tennessee (12-5) clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win at Houston (4-13).

The Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008. They also have a first-round bye.

Tannehill threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Titans up 21-0 at halftime.

BROWNS 21, BENGALS 16: Case Keenum got his second win, filling in for Baker Mayfield as Cleveland (8-9) ended its dismal season with a win at home against playoff-bound Cincinnati (10-7), which left quarterback Joe Burrow at home and played its backups.

Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champions. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 123 yards, and star running back Nick Chubb only had nine carries and finished the season with with 1,259 yards.

PACKERS 37, LIONS 30: Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as top-seeded Green Bay (13-4) lost at Detroit (3-13-1).

Backup Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that didn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning.

WASHINGTON 22, GIANTS 7: Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington (7-10) to a victory at New York (4-13).

Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals for Washington.

VIKINGS 31, BEARS 17: Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota (8-9) comeback against visiting Chicago (6-11) in a matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired.

Justin Jefferson had the tying score and K.J. Osborn caught the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings, who outscored the Bears 28-3 after halftime.

Bears Coach Matt Nagy elected to go for it on fourth down six times, failing on all but one of them. Andy Dalton took three sacks and threw an interception, and Patrick Peterson picked him off late in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown return.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »