HOLLIS – Charles “Chuck” Merritt Bartlett, 82, husband of Christine, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

A graveside service with USAF Honors will be held on Saturday May 7 at 11 a.m. at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

