WATERVILLE/JEFFERSON – Cynthia L. Stillings, 58, of Waterville and Jefferson, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, in Jefferson, after a four-year battle with metastatic HER2+ breast cancer.

Born in Wells on August 9, 1963, she was the daughter of Robert L. and Lois E. (Hussey) Stillings.

Cynthia grew up in Waldoboro, attended Medomak Valley High School and received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maine, Orono (1985). She worked in banking for 34 years.

Cyndi’s interests included sewing, quilting, gardening, camping, hiking, swimming, whitewater rafting, traveling to Canada, a love of animals especially cats.

Cyndi was a generous, caring, and good-natured person who spread happiness and positive energy to those around her even while battling terminal cancer. She never complained about the pain or discomfort she had to endure from the disease and its treatment.

Cynthia was predeceased by her father, Robert L; and sister, Paula.

She is survived by her companion, Eric J. Lund of Jefferson; her mother, Lois of Berwick; sisters Catheryn (Cliff) Schweiger of Berwick, Amilyn Stillings of Vassalboro, Tina (Bill) Jarvis of Jackman, Stacy Stillings of Berwick, Leslie Stillings of South Berwick, Melissa Stillings (Jeff Lemont) of Sabattus; nine nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

