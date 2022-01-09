FALMOUTH – Ida Irene (Lemieux) Dumont, 93, a lifelong resident of Sanford passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Most recently, Ida was a resident of Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. She was born Sept. 28, 1928 and attended St. Ignatius school in Sanford. Ida worked at area shoe shops until their closing. In her earlier years, she was a member of several bowling leagues, the Daughters of Isabella and was a cub scout leader. She was a lifetime parishioner of Holy Family Church, where she sang in the choir and assisted with church fairs. Ida was born in Sanford, one of 13 children of Lydia Lantagne Lemieux and Louis Lemieux. In 1961, Ida married Raymond A. Dumont. She adopted Raymond’s son, Paul W. Dumont and they had one son together, Mark R. Dumont.Predeceasing Ida were her parents, her stepfather, Edward Perreault; and 11 siblings. She was predeceased by Raymond on March 8, 2009 and by Paul on August 19, 2014.Surviving are her sister, Helen Legere; son, Mark R. Dumont and his wife Martha of Scarborough, their children Lydia Taros (Jonathan) and Garrett Dumont; Paul’s former wife, Cathy Wilson and their children Chris Dumont (Jennifer), Shawn Dumont (Ali), Piper Dumont (Tamara Torres McGovern) and Noelle Viera (Mark); six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S.-1, Scarborough. A ceremony to honor Ida’s life will follow at 2 p.m. In consideration of public health, masks will be required. To leave a message of condolences visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

