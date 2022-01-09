NORWALK, Conn. – Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and friend, Ingrid Tietje Mashmeijer Hartley, 82, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, in Norwalk, Conn.

After a long brave battle with illness, Ingrid has left this beautiful world to now smile down on all of us. Mom/Ingrid will be dearly missed for her gentle, loving, and very proper way of treating all who met her. We will remember Ingrid for her kindness, joy of the outdoors, international flair and perfect styling.

The family thanks all of her friends who reached out to support and love her.

Per Ingrid’s wish, the family will organize a celebration of life to reunite her with her closest loved ones in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in the spring.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society at: http://www.ALZ.org

