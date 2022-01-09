PORTLAND – Margaret Thibodeau passed away after a brief illness, Jan. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center with her husband, John, by her side. She joins her beloved parents, Patricia S. and Joseph K. Tannehill in heaven, with many other members of her large extended family and friends. No doubt all now floating down the Spring River together in Hardy, Ark.

Margaret was born Feb. 5, 1959 in Lynchburg, Va. She spent much of her childhood crisscrossing the country with her siblings Jane, Mary, Joe and her parent’s developing friendships in Mount Vernon Ind., Littleton, Colo. and Poway Calif. before the family finally settled in Panama City, Fla. Margaret is a 1979 graduate of the College of Wooster (Ohio), B.A. Biology. While a junior at College of Wooster, she met her future husband John via a flying popsicle stick he launched at Lowry Center dining hall. To say Margaret was John’s better half doesn’t do the phrase justice, as they were reminded by family and friends throughout the years. John outkicked his coverage as many of his friends say.

One of the most kind, nurturing, caring and sincere people one might ever meet, Margaret dedicated her life’s work to serving as an inspiration to young children. After briefly teaching in Houston, Texas she obtained her Master in Education from Boston College in 1987, thereafter embarking on a career as a guidance counselor at Shaker Lane School in Littleton, Mass. and later at both Russell and Memorial Elementary schools in Gray – New Gloucester. She developed a unique way of assisting children with their social and emotional learning through her “Kelso’s Choices” programs. Kelso (playful and extroverted) and George (shy and introverted) are puppets Margaret created to help kids distinguish suitable behaviors in everyday life settings. The children loved having lunch bunch and spending time with “Mrs. Tippy Toes”.

Prior to joining the Gray/New Gloucester school system, “Ms. Margaret” was the director of the Discovery Center preschool in South Portland. She also served as a volunteer and former president of the Pond Cove School Parent’s Association in Cape Elizabeth.

Born to be a mother and parent, her pride and joy were her two daughters, Tricia and Mollie. Forever encouraging in any of their academic, athletic and other pursuits, Margaret taught them to be independent, capable and strong women. She loved hosting family gatherings and preparing meals in the “cook’s kitchen”, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, as well as occasional clambakes, 4th of July celebrations and BBQ parties for family and friends. A planner by inclination, her to do lists were legendary with every detail covered.

Margaret was special to so many. She always looked forward to spending time with college friends, taking family trips to Lucerne Lake, Northeast and Southwest Harbors and visiting her family in Panama City. Weekends at the family condo at Sugarloaf were spent not so much to ski, but so she could take long walks on the Narrow Gauge and cross country trails with all of her beloved dogs, Max, Blu and most recently, Casco.

In addition to her husband of 36 years, John; Margaret leaves as part of her legacy in this world, daughters Patricia S. (Thibodeau) Beaudoin and her husband Josh of North Kingstown, R.I. and Mary A. (Mollie) Thibodeau of Boston. She is also survived by her sister, Jane (Tannehill) Perry, her husband Scott and nieces Rachel and Robyn; sister, Mary (Tannehill) Millett, husband Richard and nephew, Thomas and niece, Anna; brother, Joe Tannehill, wife Deirdre Joy “DJ” and niece Natalie and nephew Joey; sister-in-law, Deborah (Warren) Walker and husband Jim, sister-in-law, Kathleen Warren; and brother-in-law David Warren, wife Julie and son Knox; Kathy and Joe Constantine, together, with many other uncles, aunts and cousins.

A Life Celebration and committal service will take place in the spring and will be published in the paper as well as the website.

The Margaret T. Thibodeau Elementary Education Scholarship has been established through the University of Maine Foundation to support future generations of educators in a field Margaret found so rewarding and gave so much.

“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” – Harold S. Kushner

Those wishing to honor Margaret’s memory in a special way may send a contribution to the

University of Maine Foundation, with a notation to the scholarship and sent to

Two Alumni Place,

Orono, ME 04469.

Alternatively, on-line gifts may be made by going to the link https://our.umaine.edu/Margaret.

