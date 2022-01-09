WESTBROOK – Yvonne Marie (Gagne) Norberg, 76, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous journey with Dementia/Alzheimer’s. She was born June 19, 1945, in Portland, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Newcomb) and Hugh Hicks and Albert Gagne.

Yvonne attended Portland schools and graduated from Westbrook High School. She worked at Fairchild Semiconductor until her retirement. It was in Portland where she met and then married her sweetheart, Harold Norberg Jr. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September 2021. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Yvonne loved flowers, puzzles, music, singing, dancing, ice cream and candy. She was also a dedicated fan of her granddaughter’s soccer and lacrosse teams. On game day you could catch her in the stands with her bag of goodies. She also loved to take a ride to the lake or ocean with Harold which also included a stop for a hot fudge sundae. But what she loved most was just spending time at home with her family who meant the world to her, enjoying a family dinner or an impromptu dance party in the kitchen.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Norberg; brothers Paul and Hugh Jr., and sisters Betty Lou and Diana.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michele and husband, Michael Cushing of Gorham; grandson, Nicholas Harris and wife, Honeyleth, granddaughters Meghan Cushing, and Morgan Cushing; great-granddaughter, Luna Harris; sister, Brenda (Dick) O’Brien, brother, Bruce Hicks, brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Betty Norberg.

The family would like to thank Yvonne’s hospice team at Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for their exceptional care and support of Yvonne and her family.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., where a funeral will be held at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Tim Higgins officiating. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask. Burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland will be private for family.

To express condolences and to participate in Yvonne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Yvonne’s name may be sent to the

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter,

383 U.S. Rte. One, Suite 2C,

Scarborough ME 04074.

