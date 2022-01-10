ARUNDEL – An Aroostook County man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Post Road and Log Cabin Road.

Christpher Rush, 66, of Benedicta was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he and others were taken following the 2 p.m. crash.

York County Sheriff William L. King in a Sunday update said a crash reconstructionist had confirmed that Christopher Rush was operating a 2009 Hyundai that had pulled up to the intersection of Old Post Road and the northern side of Log Cabin Road, facing southbound. Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunkport, was driving a 2003 Lexus westbound on Log Cabin Road from Kennebunkport toward Route l. The vehicles collided.

The force of the crash spun the vehicles around, leading to an incorrect witness statement and preliminary analysis, King said.

“We apologize for any confusion this has caused and our thoughts and prayers are with the Rush and Lapalme families,” the sheriff said. All involved in the crash were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The investigation is continuing.

