Exhibits/Galleries

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

“Inventory,” photographic works by The Bakery Photo Collective membership, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, through Jan. 29.

“Louise Bourne: All This at Once,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, through Jan. 29.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: Closed to the public through Feb. 15, portlandmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 1/14

Ward Hayden & the Outliers, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20.

Saturday 1/15

Hello Newman, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Isabel Stover Quintet, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Loudon Wainwright III, 8 p.m., Mr. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $45-$55, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Sunday 1/16

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra “A New World,” 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $22-$25, midcoastsymphony.org.

Dave Attell, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$50, statetheatreportland.com.

Thursday 1/20

ScheckMate, 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Cello sonatas with lute accompaniment. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

American chop suey, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Railroad Earth, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28.

Friday 1/21

BoomBox feat BackBeat Brass, 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20, bandsintown.com.

Jazz Friday with LQH, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Harry Townsend’s Last Stand,” Jan. 12 through Feb. 6, Good Theatre at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, 835-0895.

“The Judy Garland Story: You Made Me Love You,” 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 22, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Cabaret-style one-woman show, $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Night Court,” Jan. 14-16, contemporary ballet by Resurgence Dance Company at Chocolate Church Annex, Bath, chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com.

“The Odd Couple,” female version, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14-30, The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic, $20, portlandplayers.org.

