Bath’s Patten Free Library has announced the return of its Town History series for an 18th year.

The series is a way for communities served by Patten to celebrate local history. The town of Arrowsic, Bath Historical Society, Georgetown Historical Society, West Bath Historical Society and Woolwich Historical Society each select a speaker to present on an aspect of their local history.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back the Town History series once again this year,” Patten Programs and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said. “Last year’s virtual event brought in more people than ever before, and we had viewers tune in from all over the country.”

All programs take place at 10 a.m. and will be presented live on Zoom and recorded and streamed on Bath Community Television (BCTV). Register for each individual talk at www.patten.lib.me.us. The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 22: Arrowsic, “Gift or Purchase? Relation to the Land, Arrowsic 1717,” by| Sheila Spear

Jan. 29: West Bath, “The Geology of West Bath and its Influence on the Early Years,” by Jim Brophy

Feb. 5: Bath, “The Reconstruction of Maine’s First Ship,” by Jim Parmentier

Feb. 12: Georgetown, “Captain Spinney – Seguin Ornithologist,” speaker TBD

Feb. 19: Woolwich, “From Apples to Ale: A History of Montsweag Farm,” by Allison Hepler

This year’s Town History Series is dedicated to Joseph Charles Seigh, who volunteered in the History Room at the library for over 22 years and was instrumental in the creation of the Memory database, used for looking up obituaries, according to the library. Seigh died July 2021.

